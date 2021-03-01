Image Source : PTI (FILE) LPG price hike: Cooking gas becomes dearer by Rs 25, to cost Rs 819 in Delhi

The price of cooking gas has been hurting common man for the past few weeks. Oil companies on Monday again hiked the LPG cylinder price by Rs 25. With the latest increase, price of a 14.2 kg LPG cylinder is Rs 819 in Delhi.

The cooking gas price has risen sharply by over Rs 100 a cylinder in the month of February. Today's increase is second hike in four days. The prices were increased by Rs 25 just three days ago -- third hike in the month of February. Earlier, the prices were increased on February 4 and February 14 by Rs Rs 25 and Rs 50, respectively.

Since December cooking gas price has been hiked by Rs 200 per cylinder.

The state-run oil companies decide the price of LPG gas cylinder. The price is affected by international fuels rates. There are around 30 crore LPG connections in the country.

