LPG Gas Rate: Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price hiked marginally. Check revised rates

The price of non-subsidized LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinders has been marginally increased with effect from Wednesday. In Delhi, non-subsidized LPG cylinders will be costlier by Re 1. According to the Indian Oil website, the price of a 14.2-kg non-subsidized gas cylinder in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has been increased from Rs 593 to Rs 594, from Rs 616 to Rs 620.50, from Rs 590.50 to Rs 594 and from Rs 606.50 to Rs 610.50, respectively, from July 1.

However, the price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder has been reduced by Rs 4 from Rs 1,139.50 to Rs 1,135.50 in Delhi while in Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai its price has been increased.

The price of a 19-kg LPG cylinder for commercial use has been increased from Rs 1,193.50 to Rs 1,197.50 in Kolkata, from Rs 1,087.50 to Rs 1,090.50 in Mumbai and from Rs 1,254 to Rs 1,255 in Chennai.

