LPG Gas Rate: Non-subsidised LPG cylinder price hiked from today. Check revised rate here

The price of non-subsidised LPG or liquefied petroleum gas was hiked by up to Rs Rs 37 per cylinder in metros on Monday. From June 1, the price of non-subsidised LPG was raised by Rs 11.50 per cylinder (14.2 kilograms) in Delhi, Rs 31.50 per cylinder in Kolkata, Rs 11.50 per cylinder in Mumbai and Rs 37.00 per cylinder in Chennai, data from Indian Oil Corporation showed. Indian Oil - the country's largest fuel retailer - supplies LPG under brand Indane.

"For the month of June, 2020, there has been an increase in international prices of LPG. Due to the increase in the prices in the international market, the RSP (retail selling price) of LPG in Delhi market will be increased by ₹11.50 per cylinder," Indian Oil said in a statement.

Latest LPG cylinder rates (Indane - non-subsidised 14.2 kg):

City Price In Rupees Per 14.2 KG Cylinder From June 1 Existing Delhi 593.00 581.50 Kolkata 616.00 584.50 Mumbai 590.50 579 Chennai 606.50 569.50 (Source: iocl.com)

The marginal increase in cooking gas rates follows three consecutive months of reduction. LPG cylinder rates are revised at the beginning of each month.

"The retail selling price of LPG in Delhi market for the month of May 2020 was reduced from ₹744 to ₹581.50 per cylinder for all consumers in line with drop in international prices," Indian Oil said.

In the meantime, Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) customers can now book cooking gas through WhatsApp. The second largest oil marketing company has launched BPCL Smartline number -- 1800224344 -- using which its customers can book LPG cylinders. BPCL is also planning to start LPG delivery tracking service.

