Image Source : PTI L&T Infotech shares surge nearly 7 pc after Q4 results

Shares of L&T Infotech rallied nearly 7 per cent on Wednesday after the firm reported a 12.9 per cent growth in consolidated net profit for March quarter.

Stock of the company jumped 6.86 per cent to close at Rs 1,783.60 on the BSE. During the trade, it advanced 9.75 per cent to Rs 1,832.

It zoomed 5.31 per cent to close at Rs 1,759 on the NSE.

L&T Infotech on Tuesday reported a 12.9 per cent growth in consolidated net profit to Rs 427.5 crore for the January-March 2020 quarter.

This is against a net profit of Rs 378.5 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

Its revenue was up 21.2 per cent to Rs 3,011.9 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,486 crore in the year-ago period, L&T Infotech added.

Seen sequentially, the net profit was up 13.5 per cent, while the topline rose 7.1 per cent.

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage