Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO: Check allotment date, latest GMP and listing date

Follow us on Image Source : KRSNAADIAGNOSTICS.COM Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO Allotment will take place on August 11

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO allotment is likely to be finalised on August 11. The Rs 1,213.33-crore IPO garnered bids for 45,80,08,245 shares against 71,12,099 shares on offer. The category meant for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 49.83 times, those for non-institutional investors 116.30 times and retail investors 42.04 times.

Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO had a fresh issue of up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 85,25,520 equity shares. The issue was in a price range of Rs 933-954 per share. Krsnaa Diagnostics earlier raised Rs 537 crore from anchor investors.

In the grey market, the unlisted shares of Krsnaa Diagnostics are commanding a strong premium of 40 per cent. Apiece share is trading at a premium of Rs 335.

Krsnaa Diagnostics shares will be credited to demat accounts on August 13. Krsnaa Diagnostics IPO listing is likely to take place on August 17.

Krsnaa Diagnostics will use the proceeds from the fresh issue for financing the cost of establishing diagnostics centres in Punjab, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra; repayment of loans availed by the company, and general corporate purposes.

Krsnaa Diagnostics provides a range of technology-enabled diagnostic services such as imaging (including radiology), pathology/clinical laboratory and teleradiology services to public and private hospitals, medical colleges, and community health centres across India. The company focuses on the public-private partnership (PPP) diagnostics segment and has the largest presence in the diagnostic PPP segment.

READ MORE: Devyani International IPO: Check allotment date, latest GMP and listing date

Latest Business News