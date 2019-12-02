Key panel recommends Zurich Airport as developer for Jewar airport

Representational Image

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday recommended the selection of Zurich Airport International AG as the developer for the Jewar airport, touted to be the biggest airport in India by a key panel, officials said.

A meeting of the project monitoring and implementation committee (PMIC) for the upcoming Greenfield International Airport was held in Lucknow this afternoon, officials said.

"The meeting was held under the chairmanship of the chief secretary to the UP government. The PMIC has recommended the highest bidder – Zurich Airport – as the preferred bidder to the state government," Nodal officer for the airport project Shailendra Bhatia said.

The state cabinet will soon take the final decision on the developer, he told PTI.

The Swiss firm had on November 29 emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Jewar airport on the outskirts of Delhi, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.