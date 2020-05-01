Karnataka intends to resume economic activities soon, appeals migrant workers to stay back

Image Source : AP Migrant workers from other states arrive to catch a bus to travel to their responsive hometowns amid lockdown situation in India.

Karnataka government has said it intends to resume economic activities soon and has held meeting with representatives of associations of commerce and industries in this regard. The government has also appealed to the employers to protect the interest of their workers and pay salaries, Karnataka CM office informed. It also put out a sincere request to all the migrant workers to stay back in Karnataka and co-operate with us to resume the economic activities once we receive directions from Union government.

Earlier today, the health ministry released state-wise list of districts that will be marked as red, orange and green zones post May 3 when lockdown ends. According to health ministry there are 3 red districts that have been marked as red zones, 13 orange and 14 green zones.

The government in total released list of 733 districts across the nation that have been clasified in to red, orange and green zones. The list also include metropolitan cities including -- Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

The union health ministry has written to all the states asking them to demarcate the containment zones and restrict the movement. Maharashtra, which has over 10,000 coronavirus cases has the maximum red zones followed by Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

Delhi's other NCR, Gurgaon — which comes under Haryana — has been marked in orange zone.

According to the list, there are 130 red zones, where more stringent restrictions will be enforced post May 3 lockdown. However, there will be partial easing in orange zones and liberal easing in green zones.

