ITR filing: Record break collection for I-T Department, Over 49 lakh tax returns filed in single day

ITR filing: Over 49 lakh tax returns filed in single day

August 31 was the last day to file

The Income Tax Department saw a record number of ITR (Income Tax Returns) filed on Saturday (August 31). The day saw a record number of more than 49 lakh ITRs filed. August 31 was the last day to file Income Tax Returns without penalty.

On August 31, a record number of 49,29,121 ITRs were filed.

The peak filing rate per second was at 196 I-T returns while the rate per minute it was at 7447 ITRs. The peak filing rate per hour was at 3,87,571 ITRs.

The Information Security team of I-T Department thwarted over 2,205 malicious attacks on the website aimed at disrupting services in the peak period.

"This has perhaps created a history as the tax administration nowhere in the world has achieved such huge online e-filing ITRs in a single day and that too so smoothly; with the I-T Department actively interacting with taxpayers on social media to help them resolve their grievances and e-filing related queries and getting accolades in return," said the CBDT in a statement.

CBDT, which on Sunday released the data on e-filing of ITRs for which the last date of submission was August 31, 2019, said "this is a remarkable achievement as taxpayers are experiencing a whole new facet of the I-T Department, which is not only taxpayer-friendly but is also of a facilitator providing informational assistance with the pre-filled forms and handholding e-filers, besides being proactively responsive on social media to help and guide taxpayers."

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had set the deadline to file IT returns on August 31 after an extension of a month. Earlier, the last date to file ITR was July 31.

On filing ITR after August 31, the income tax department may levy a penalty of up to Rs 10,000. However, if the income of any taxpayer is below taxable limit then they will not have to pay any fine if they file ITR after the deadline.

