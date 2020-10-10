Image Source : PTI Now, get train tickets just 5 minutes before departure. Rules change from today

In a bid to provide relief to passengers, the Indian Railways has allowed booking and cancellation of tickets till five minutes before a train leaves the station. The change comes as the Indian Railways has decided to restore the pre-COVID system of preparing the second reservation chart half an hour before the departure time. The new rule comes into effect from today.

Train ticket booking rules: 5 things to know

1. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways preparing the second reservation chart two hours before the scheduled departure. However, now the second reservation chart will be made 30 minutes before the scheduled departure of trains from stations.

2. From today, the second reservation charts will be formed between 30 minutes to 5 minutes before the scheduled departure. Passengers will be able to book during this period.

3. It is pertinent to mention that the first chart is created about four hours before the scheduled departure of the train. Only if seats become vacant due to cancellation, bookings can be made through PRS counters and online till the second chart is prepared.

4. According to the provisions of the refund rules, tickets can also be cancelled during this time.

5. “As per request of Zonal Railways for ensuring convenience of rail passengers, the matter has been examined and it has been decided that the second reservation chart shall be prepared at least 30 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of train. Accordingly, ticket booking facility, both online and on PRS ticket counters, shall be available, before preparation of second chart. CRIS will make necessary modifications in the software accordingly so as to restore this provision with effect from October 10," a statement issued by the Indian Railways said.

