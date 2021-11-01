Follow us on Image Source : PTI IndiGo starts six new flights connecting Kanpur, to operate all days except Sunday

IndiGo on Monday started six new flights connecting Kanpur with Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, a statement said. The airline said these flights will operate on all days except Sundays. Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off the flights on Monday.

Kanpur is the 71st domestic city to be connected by IndiGo flights, the statement noted. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo, said: "These new routes will connect Kanpur, a major financial and industrial center in the north, to the rest of the country through key hubs in western and southern India while augmenting trade and commerce within these regions.

On Sunday, Indigo started six domestic flights connecting Indore to Allahabad, Jodhpur, and Surat Sunday. The flights, virtually flagged off by Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, will operate daily, according to a statement.

Sanjay Kumar, chief strategy and revenue officer of IndiGo, said, "Direct connectivity from Indore, the largest city in Madhya Pradesh, to the political, tourist and business centers of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, will cater to the regional travel demand while promoting trade, tourism, and mobility."

Overall, IndiGo operates 604 weekly flights from Madhya Pradesh.

(With PTI Inputs)

