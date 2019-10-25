IndiGo shares tumble 12 per cent; m-cap drops by Rs 7,633 cr after Q2 earnings

Friday, October 25, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: October 25, 2019 16:44 IST
The company's market valuation dropped Rs 7,633.23 crore to Rs 56,463.77 crore on the BSE.

Shares of IndiGo on Friday tumbled 12 per cent after the company posted a net loss of Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter.

In terms of traded volume, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over one crore shares changed hands on the NSE.

Budget carrier IndiGo's parent InterGlobe Aviation on Thursday reported widening of its net loss to Rs 1,062 crore for the September quarter, hit by higher costs related to operating lease liabilities.

The company had a net loss of Rs 651.5 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

