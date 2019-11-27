Here's how much Indian Railways earned through sale of platform tickets in a year

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Indian Railways

Speaking in the Parliament on Wednesday, Railway minister Piyush Goyal gave a detailed report on the Indian Railways. More than 2,300 women RPF personnel are deployed in the railways, the minister said. In addition to the existing strength of women Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, 4,078 female constables and 298 sub-inspectors have been recruited and empanelled, who have started their training, Piyush Goyal said.

Policing on railways being a state subject, prevention of crime, registration of cases, their investigation and maintenance of law and order in railway premises as well as on running trains are the responsibility of the state governments, which they discharge through Government Railway Police (GRP)/District Police, he said.

"However, Railway Protection Force (RPF) supplements the efforts of GRP to provide better protection and security of passenger area and passengers," Goyal said.

In addition to the GRP staff, lady RPF personnel are also deployed for escorting trains as 'Rakshak Dal' according to availability to ensure adequate security to female passengers.

On an average, 344 women RPF police personnel are deployed as 'Rakshak Dal' in 150 running trains for escorting duty on a daily basis, he said.

Speaking of the earnings by the Indian Railways, Piyush Goyal said the Railways earned Rs 139.20 crore from the sale of platform tickets in 2018-19 and Rs 78.50 crore till September this fiscal.

Replying to a query in Lok Sabha, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said while railways earned Rs 230.47 crore from advertisements and shops, including those on the platforms in 2018-19, it earned Rs 128.40 crore till September this fiscal from the same source.

"As per the extant policy, contracts for shops and advertisements are awarded after open competitive bidding. The rates are the outcome of the competition during the bid," he said.

