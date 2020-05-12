US CDC commits $3.6 million assistance for India's COVID-19 fight

Image Source : AP Health workers wait to screen people for coronavirus at Indira Gandhi international airport in New Delhi.

US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has committed $3.6 million to assist India’s response to the COVID-19 epidemic. CDC said it will support prevention, preparedness, and response activities in India in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

In a press statement, the US embassy said, "This initial tranche of funding will seek to further strengthen and support the India's efforts to increase laboratory capacity for SARS-COV-2 testing, including molecular diagonistic and serology."

The organisation will also assist and work together with local partners in order to strong the public heath sector in the future as well.

India till May 12 recorded over 70,000 coronavirus cases with more than 2,200 deaths while 22,000 patients have recovered. India's mortality rate due to COVID-19 is also very low in comparison to the other countries. The country is under the third phase of nation-wide lockdown that will end on May 17.

