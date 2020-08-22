Coming Soon: 8,100-km undersea optical cable connecting India-Singapore. NEC-OLL ink deal: Key takeaways

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Myanmar-Malaysia India Singapore Transit submarine optical cable deal between NEP-OLL.

A 8100-km long submarine optical submarine cable project will connect Singapore, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand and India (Mumbai and Chennai) to build MIST Cable System (Myanmar/Malaysia India Singapore Transit). The submarine cable will be laid by Japan-based NEC Corp and Singapore-based Orient Lin Pte. Ltd. The project is targeted to complete towards the end of 2022.

MIST transit is aimed at boosting the expansion of communication networks from Asia.

This will improve network redundancy, reliability of the communications network.

It will also help improving connectivity options in the Bay of Bengal.

"Globally, India and South-East Asia are among the world’s fastest-growing economies. I am very pleased to announce the launch of MIST, providing a truly connected India to our clients around the world, delivering high-quality, low-latency networks to the people in India as the nation charges forward with its digital transformation road map," livemint quoted OLL CEO Yoshio Sato as saying.

Earlier on August 10, PM Modi inaugurated a submarine Optical Fibre Cable (OFC) connecting Chennai and Port Blair, which will enable delivery of faster and more reliable mobile and landline telecommunication services to the islands, on par with other parts of India.

"This optical fibre cable project is a gift for the people of Andaman before the Independence Day. This is a symbol of our commitment towards ease of living. Be it online classes, tourism, banking, shopping, or telemedicine, thousands of families in Andaman and Nicobar will now get access," Modi had said.

