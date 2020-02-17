Image Source : FILE India's January domestic air passenger traffic up 2.20%

India's domestic air passenger traffic rose 2.20 per cent in January 2020 on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Monday. According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), passengers ferried by domestic airlines during the month under review rose to 1.27 crore as against 1.25 crore for the corresponding period of the previous year.

However, on a sequential basis, the January growth rate was marginally lower than the 2.56 per cent increase in passenger traffic during December 2019.

The air passenger traffic growth rate in December 2019 had risen to 1.30 crore from 1.26 crore for the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.

"Passengers carried by domestic airlines during Jan 2020 were 127.83 lakhs as against 125.08 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering annual growth of 2.20 per cent and monthly growth of 2.20 per cent," the DGCA said in a statement.

