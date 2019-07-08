At 618 tonnes, India's official gold reserve hits new high. Here's the list of top 10 countries with most gold reserve

Image Source : TWITTER At 618 tonnes, India's official gold holding hits new high. Full list of countries with highest gold reserve

India has moved up the ladder to enter the top 10 countries with highest gold reserves. As per International Monetary Fund's (IMF) International Financial Statistics for the month of July 2019, India with 618 tonnes of gold reserve stands at the 10th spot.

In April India stood at the 11th spot with 606 tonnes. But the figures released in July take India past Netherlands and into the top 10 countries.

IMF has its own gold reserve of 2,814 tonnes and sits at 3rd spot amongst countries with highest gold holdings. USA sits at the top of the list with a massive 8,133 tonnes.

Here is the list of coutries with highest gold reserves

No. Country Name Gold Reserve(Tonnes) Percentage 1 United States 8,133.4 74.5% 2 Germany 3,367.9 70.0% 3 IMF 2,814.0 1) 4 Italy 2,451.8 65.4% 5 France 2,436.0 59.9% 6 Russian 2,190.1 18.4% 7 China 1,916.3 2.5% 8 Switzerland 1,040.0 5.4% 9 Japan 765.2 2.4% 10 India 618.2 6.1%

While India is reaching new heights in gold reserves list. Pakistan is lingering at the 45th spot with little of 60 tonnes of official gold holding.