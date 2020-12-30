Image Source : FILE PHOTO Due date for filing income tax returns extended. Check details

In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the government on Wednesday further extends the dates for various compliances. The deadline to file income tax return (ITR) for FY 2019-2020 has been extended for individuals from December 31, 2020, to January 10, 2021. The extension of the deadline is for those individuals whose accounts are not required to be audited and who usually file their income tax return using ITR-1 or ITR-4 forms, as applicable.

The due date for furnishing of Income Tax Returns for the assessment year 2020-21 for taxpayers (including their partners), who are required to get their accounts audited, has been extended to February 15, the finance ministry said in a press release today.

The due date of furnishing of annual return under Central Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017 for the financial year 2019-20 has been extended to February 28, the Income Tax Department said.

The last date for declaration under Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme was also extended to January 31, 2021 from December 31, 2020.

According to the I-T Department, more than 4.54 crore tax returns for 2019-20 fiscal have been filed till December 29.

In view of the continued challenges faced by taxpayers in meeting statutory compliances due to outbreak of COVID-19, the Govt further extends the dates for various compliances. Press release on extension of time limits issued today: pic.twitter.com/lMew09HXMq — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 30, 2020

