Income Tax Return filing due date for FY 2019-20 extended by govt. Check details here

Income Tax Return filing due date for FY 2019-20 extended

In the announcement of the economic relief package, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the due date for Income Tax Returns for the year 2019-2020 is now being extended by the Centre. Earlier, the due date to file for Income Tax return was from July 31 and October 31. But now the ITR due date has been extended to November 30.

"Due date for all income-tax return for FY 2019-20 will be extended from July 31, 2020, and 31 October 31, 2020, to November 30, 2020, and tax audit from September 30, 2020, to 31st October 2020," the Sitharaman stated.

The announcement has come as a huge relief for millions of taxpayers in the country amid coronavirus lockdown.

Earlier, the government had extended the deadline for receiving the Form-16 from June 10, 2020, to June 30, 2020, via an ordinance dated March 31, 2020.

