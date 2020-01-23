Ikea recalls millions of ‘Made in India’ travel mugs due to excessive chemical content

A file photo of an IKEA store

European multinational Ikea has recalled millions of its TROLIGTVIS travel mugs, which were made in India, from 400 stores across the world. The Sweden-founded company said in a statement that the mugs were found to have chemicals, which exceeded the prescribed limits.

“Recent test reports show that the product may migrate levels of chemicals exceeding the prescribed limits,” the Netherlands-headquartered company said in a statement on its website.

The statement, however, assured the customers that no medical issues would possibly arise due to usage of the mugs and measure was “purely a proactive initiative.”

“TROLIGTVIS travel mug has been sold since October 2019. IKEA urges customers in possession of the travel mug with marking “Made in India” to return the product to any IKEA store for a full refund. No proof of purchase, such as a receipt, is required,” the company informed in its statement.

The Swedish furniture giant has got big expansion plans in India, where it launched its online store in Mumbai offering more than 7,500 products.

The online store is part of its new multichannel approach to reach 100 million customers in the next three years, the company had said then.

Ikea had more than 55 suppliers with 45,000 direct employees and 400,000 people in the extended supply chain, as of August last year.

It added that so far, more than 3 million customers have visited its first store in Hyderabad.