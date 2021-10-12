IGL hikes CNG, PNG prices in THESE cities | Check revised rates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE IGL hikes CNG, PNG prices

Indraprastha Gas Limited on Tuesday hiked both compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) prices in several cities. PNG will now be Rs. 38.37 per scm, in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli, and CNG is now priced at Rs. 65.02 per kg in Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand. The revised rates will come into effect from October 13th at 06:00AM.

"With effect from 6 am on 13th October 2021, the CNG price in Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand would be Rs. 65.02/- per Kg", the IGL announced on Twitter. "With effect from 13th October 2021, the PNG price in Muzzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli would be Rs. 38.37/- per SCM", read another tweet.

IGL had earlier increased domestic PNG prices with effect from October 2. The consumer price of PNG supplied to households in Delhi was increased by Rs 2.10 per cubic metre to Rs 33.01 per scm. The applicable price of domestic PNG to households in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad was turned to Rs 32.86 per scm.

"The revision in retail prices of CNG and domestic PNG has been effected only to marginally offset the impact of increase in price of domestically produced natural gas and increased dependence on costlier R-LNG," it added.

The increase, IGL said, would have a marginal impact on the per km running cost of vehicles. For autos, the increase would be 6 paise per km, for taxis it would be 11 paise and in case of buses, the increase would be Rs 1.65 per km. ‎

With the revised price, CNG would still offer over 60 per cent savings towards the running cost when compared to vehicles running on alternate fuels at the current level of prices.‎

Latest Business News