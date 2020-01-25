Image Source : FILE ICICI Bank Q3 net profit rises over two-fold to Rs 4,146 crore

Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported an over two-fold jump in standalone net profit at Rs 4,146.46 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. It had registered a net profit of Rs 1,604.91 crore in the October-December period a year ago, ICICI Bank said in a BSE filing.

Total income rose 17.23 per cent to Rs 23,638.26 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 20,163.25 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

The bank's asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) falling to 5.95 per cent of gross loans at December-end 2019, compared to 7.75 per cent a year ago.

"The net interest margin was 3.77 per cent in Q3, FY2020 compared to 3.64 per cent in the quarter ended September 30, 2018 (Q2, FY2020) and 3.40 per cent in Q3, FY2019," ICICI Bank said in a statement.

Net NPAs stood at 1.49 per cent of total advances as against 2.58 per cent as on December 2018.

"Provisions (excluding taxes) declined by 51 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,083 crore in Q3 FY2020 from Rs 4,244 crore in Q3 FY2019," it said.

In absolute term, gross bad loans of the lender stood at Rs 43 453.86 crore as on December 31, 2019 as compared to Rs 51 591.47 crore a year ago

Net bad loans were valued at Rs 10,388.50 crore as against Rs 16,252.44 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

On consolidated basis, the net profit was at Rs 4,670.10 crore during the quarter ended December 2019, against Rs 1,874.33 crore in the corresponding quarter a year earlier.

Income, on consolidated basis, was at Rs 38,370.95 crore during the quarter ended December 2018-19 from Rs 33,433.31 crore in the year-ago period.

Treasury income grew by 11 per cent year-on-year to Rs 531 crore in quarter under review from Rs 479 crore in the third quarter a year ago, it said.

Net interest margin was 3.77 per cent in the third quarter.

ICICI Bank said the recoveries, upgrades and other deletions, excluding write-offs were at Rs 4,088 crore in Q3, FY2020.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Good News! 5 per cent DA hike announced for these govt employees, pensioners

Also Read | Scam Calls: Paytm Payments Bank submits list of 3,500 phone numbers to MHA, others