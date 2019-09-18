How SpectraVerse creates platform to connect persons with disabilities to companies

Today, the words physical impairment and disability serve two different purposes. The former refers to the restrictions of a physical state, whilst the latter is the consequence of a society that devalues and disempowers such individuals.



It is in this very pursuit to deliver social equity, for persons with disabilities, that Shaurya Sinha first tackled the dichotomy. With the vision to understand the roots of the deeply-held notions we have about differently-abled individuals in our community, Shaurya founded the company, SpectraVerse.



What beliefs and assumptions cause us to marginalize communities? What causes us to create associations that label some as misfits, inferior, or incapable?



The heart of these questions is what drives the young man every day, as he hopes that these thoughts will be addressed and solved in the near future.

1. Explain the 17-year-old Shaurya Sinha in 3 words.

Empathetic. Storyteller. Relentless.

2. Why the name SpectraVerse? How would you explain SpectraVerse and its essence to a layman?

The inspiration behind the word "SpectraVerse" lies in our vision for the company. The name comes from the word 'spectrum', which denotes a range with two ends. Therefore, ‘SpectraVerse’ stands as a nexus to bridge a gap and create a platform that connects persons with disabilities to companies.

SpectraVerse is essentially a platform that provides employment opportunities to persons with disabilities, connecting them to a variety of companies in the process.

3. You bridged the need-gap difference. Can you tell us about the real grassroots-level difference your initiative, SpectraVerse, has made?

SpectraVerse works towards bringing differently-abled candidates meaningful employment for financial stability and human dignity. A job can change the life for any individual, especially for a candidate with a disability coming from an under-priveleged background. Till date, SpectraVerse has employed over 62 differently-abled candidates, working with over 24 companies in the food and beverage, data entry, and retail industry. We have partnered with 4 nation wide NGOs: saarthak, noida deaf society, nabet, and NAB and have created a candidate database of over 5000+ individuals.

4. You say hiring persons with disabilities makes economic sense to corporates. Can you tell us why? Do share some stats to prove your point.

Definitely. Today, hiring persons with disabilities is a decision driven not out of empathy, but rather one of economic sense. Companies across the board are working towards making their workforce more inclusive, creating a culture of diversity.

Turn-over rates: When dealing with industries with large churn-rates, the number of displaced workers and the training of additional ones leads to substantial overhead costs. Persons with Disabilities have significantly lower turnover rates (20-30%), leading to higher retention rates and a more loyal employee base.

Consumer Behavior: According to a survey undertaken by the National Business and Disability Council in 2017, 66 percent of consumers will purchase goods and services from a business that features persons with disabilities in their advertising campaigns, while 78 percent will purchase goods and services from a business that takes steps to ensure easy access for individuals with disabilities at their physical locations. The experience of interacting with a differently-abled employee is both unique and one that leaves a lasting impression. It has a substantial effect on the perception of a brand's identity and its values.

Return on Invest: According to a report by Accenture, companies that have improved their DEI ( Disability Equality Index ) score over time were four times more likely to have total shareholder returns that outperform their peers, compared to non-improvers. On average, Improvers’ total shareholders returns outperform industry peers by 53 percent, while other companies outperform their peers by only 4 percent.

The Market Share: With 40 to 80 million individuals in India having a person with a disability, targeted efforts towards this market segment can benefit companies tremendously. According to the Workplace Initiative 2017 report, companies that set up specific disability-related programs and complete targeted marketing efforts can expect an increase in patronage from persons with disabilities.

Inclusion: Diversity matters. According to Mckinsey, companies in the top quartile for racial and ethnic diversity are 35 percent more likely to have financial returns above their respective national industry medians. These quantifiable benefits reinforce the intuition that diversity holds merit as a competitive differentiator - whether it be the inclusion of race, ethnicity, or ability.

5. How important it is to sensitize co-workers and bring about a change in the corporate setup – at the mindset as well as the infrastructure level.

Very early in my journey, I realized that there was a fundamental problem we all have when dealing with the differently abled: Perspective. A perspective that needs to go beyond a sense of sympathy and charity, because those aspects only go so far to gaining support for any cause. There needed to be a perspective that focuses on persons with disabilities’ strengths versus what’s lacking in their lives.

The biggest challenge today is the mainstreaming of persons with disabilities. This can only be achieved when we learn to bring this perspective into the workplace.

However, this will not necessarily translate into action. What you need to complement that with, is an inclusive culture created by a supportive infrastructure. From creating an accessible workplace for people of all abilities to be able to function productively, to making structural changes to remove biases in the talent acquisition process for companies, these adjustments go a long way in ensuring that a differently-abled candidate is truly ‘included’ in an organization.

6. Tell us about the future roadmap?

My vision for SpectraVerse is for our work to reach developing and developed nations across the world, not just India. To accomplish this, I came together with a group of students and launched the SpectraVerse 50: a collaboration between 50 High school students from countries like the United States, Mexico, United Kingdom, Tanzania, Singapore, and India. In the coming years, I hope to create a sustainable student-run organization that works towards creating an equality of opportunity for marginalized communities.

7. How can people connect with you?

If you would ever like to reach out to me regarding SpectraVerse, becoming an ambassador, or even to understand more about employment for persons with disabilities, I would love to hear from you! You can reach out to me here:

1. Email (shaury.sinha@gmail.com)

2. LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/in/shaury-sinha/)

3. SpectraVerse website (www.spectraverse.in)

4. SpectraVerse social media (https://www.instagram.com/spectraverse/)

Shaurya Sinha is a social entrepreneur based out of Delhi. He is the founder of SpectraVerse.