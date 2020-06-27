Image Source : FILE How companies are ensuring employee well being during work from home during pandemic

In this challenging time, as we hear about the spread of COVID-19 across the world, it is important to assess not only the physical and health ramifications of the pandemic but also to anticipate the subsequent emotional impact it will have on the overall wellbeing of individuals as they continue to work from home. Working from home for a long time has its own unique set of challenges, whether you’re a caregiver or simply because we are all used to being around others during the work day. It is unsettling and overwhelming, to say the least.



In such cases, it becomes all the more necessary for organizations, morally as well, to ensure that employees feel connected, supported, and informed as this difficult phase of remote work continues. As work from home becomes the norm, companies are trying their best to keep the workforce engaged during this tough situation. Here is the list of companies helping their employees and engaging them in activities:

Stanza Living, India’s largest managed accommodation player, has set up dedicated health & fitness as well as interpersonal skill development activities, beyond regular business training activities. The company is conducting fun webinars for its employees, which include rejuvenating yoga sessions, sessions on storytelling and public speaking, among others. Designed as compact weekly sessions, these are directed at the physical and mental well-being of their employees and have seen participation from their family members as well, who appreciate these energizing moments in their busy schedules.



Absolutdata, a company providing customized AI and advance analytics solutions, they are conducting regular online sessions by health experts and activities like virtual Yoga sessions and joint meditation sessions to help employees stay calm, focused, boost mental health, and feel connected while they WFH. In addition to this, they have been consistently trying to keep them engaged with various activities and games like ‘Bollywood Quiz’, ‘WFH selfie corner’, ‘Gratitude week’. Participating in these contests keep the monotony out of work and also keeps the mood uplifted while working remotely



Brookfield Properties (a global real estate services company), is hosting a webinar with Dr. Shijoe Mathew (Consultant, Ananda in the Himalayas) on how right ayurvedic nutrition can help boost one's immunity and gut health. This is a part of the ‘‘Positive Pulse, A Wellness Initiative’, where the company is hosting a series of engagement activities, interactive sessions with industry experts, creating engagement videos and running rewarding contests. Through this, it is ensuring the safety of its stakeholders and employees across its Commercial Real Estate portfolios, CandorTechSpace in Gurgaon, Noida and Kolkata; as well as for Powai Business District and Equinox Business Park in Mumbai.

Xanadu Realty a real estate B2B consulting firm over the past four weeks has driven the engagement agenda through constant engagement with associates with the leadership including live address to the group by the CEO. They have also introduced free online health checkups for associates and their families. They have introduced an innovative digital talent hunt - Xanadu’s Got Talent - which encourages all associates to express themselves and share it with the rest of the organization to make the WFH fun.

