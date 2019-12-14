How a Mumbai doctor lost Rs 1,30,000 in KYC fraud

Fraudsters in India are coming up with new, innovative ideas of robbing people of a huge sum of money. A Mumbai doctor recently lost Rs 1,30,000 to a KYC fraud. 45-year-old Lopa Chetan Dave received a text message asking her to share her Know Your Customer (KYC) details.

After sharing some of her information, she started receiving alerts from her bank of money withdrawal. She immediately called her bank to block her card and to register a complaint regarding a fraudulent withdrawal of money. After this, the doctor contacted the police and registered a formal complaint of theft.

Shriram Ghodake, the investigating officer, blocked any further transaction from her account and registered the transaction ID. This proactive thinking helped the police to recover Rs 1,10,000 over a period of time.

Dave, who is a resident of Ville Parle, Mumbai, thanked the police for their efforts and expressed gratitude for the police's recovery of most of her stolen money.

Lopa Chetan Dave was lucky to get a major chunk of her money back. This was due to her quick thinking and registering a complaint with both the bank and the police.

