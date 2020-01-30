Image Source : FILE Home services company UrbanClap rebrands itself as Urban Company

Home services company UrbanClap on Thursday said it is rebranding itself as Urban Company, and aims to onboard about 10 lakh professionals onto the platform by the end of 2025.

"The new umbrella brand captures our ambition to be a horizontal gig marketplace with a global footprint and leadership across services categories like beauty and wellness and home repairs and maintenance," Urban Company co-founder Abhiraj Bhal told PTI.

He added that the company has built a fleet of over 25,000 professionals that will be scaled up to 10 lakh by end of 2025. Bhal said the rebranding will also help the company develop sub-brands under the umbrella brand.

The company, which has established its operations in international markets like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sydney and Singapore, is also focussing on expanding its presence further within the India market.

"We aren't looking at adding more international locations right away, but we will add more Indian cities. There is a huge scope for home services in the top 30, 40 cities in India and we would want to serve consumers with a full bouquet of services across various price points," Bhal said.