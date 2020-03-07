Binge on Super Content over the Holi Weekend on Airtel Xstream

Image Source : AIRTEL Holi weekend on Airtel Xstream: Airtel Thanks customers to get free access to over 10,000 movies

As Holi celebrations being across the country, Airtel Xstream offers its customers a number of Indian and international titles to chose from. Airtel Xstream, which is a converged entertainment platform, offers access to over 10,000 movies, shows and documentaries along with LIVE TV. This catalog that includes content in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi and even Bhojpuri is available to Airtel Thanks customers for FREE as part of their Platinum, Gold and Silver benefits.

Airtel customers can access this exciting content on any screen if their choice:

Stream or Download over Smartphone/Tablet on the go with Airtel Xstream app

At home enjoy it on large screen TV with Airtel Xstream Hybrid STB and Smart Stick

Even get it on your PC by logging into airtelxstream.com

Some of the latest movies and shows to binge on Airtel Xstream:

Knives Out - A modern whodunit, the film follows a family gathering gone awry, after the family patriarch's death leads a master detective to investigate. Knives Out is an American black comedy-mystery film written and directed by Rian Johnson, and produced by Johnson and Ram Bergman.

Wonder Woman - When a pilot crashes and tells of the conflict in the outside world, Diana the princess of the Amazons leaves her home to fight a war; convinced that she can stop the threat. Fighting alongside men she discovers her full powers and true destiny.

The Coronavirus Epidemic: The coronavirus disease is spreading at frightening speeds from Wuhan, China, to the rest of the world. How did this virus develop, and how close are we to finding an effective vaccine?

Karenjit Kaur - The series captures the journey of former pornstar-turned-actor Sunny Leone, born as Karenjit Kaur in a middle-class Sikh family, and her makeover from being an innocent girl to an adult film actress and eventually a Bollywood star. The ten-episode biopic is available in multiple languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Marathi

SkyFire- Skyfire, starring Prateik Babbar, Sonal Chauhan, Jisshu Sengupta, Jatin Goswami and Shtaf Figar, is about a boy from slum who disappears and his search leads a historian and a journalist to strange and seemingly unrelated incidents, including warmings of natural calamities. This one is India’s first-of-its kind sci-fi thriller series.

Once Upon a Crime- A series starring the Rajat Kapoor, a gifted screenwriter, film-maker, theatre director and actor, and Paayel Sarkar; is about the darkness of a writer’s creations turning into reality. Can the past come alive or is it all just imagination?