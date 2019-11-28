HDFC Customers Alert! Bank warns fraudsters sending 'fake' bulk messages, says do THIS to stay safe

HDFC Bank/File Image

India's largest private lender HDFC Bank has warned its customers of fraudsters sending fake messages in a bid to loot their hard-earned money. To ensure that the customers don’t lose their money, the top public sector banks like HDFC, SBI, and others have also warned their customers via email about the fraud cases. In a recently sent advisory via email to customers, the bank warned them about fake bulk messages that are being sent with malicious intent.

The bank also said that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has been informed about the fraudulent incidents where the scamsters were allegedly targeting the HDFC customers involved in stock market trading, the report stated.

Having obtained the customers’ data covertly, the scamsters use it to trick the customers under the pretext of providing them investment or trading tips in the stock market.

With those fake messages, fraudsters want to lure bank customers into investing in bogus firms by claiming that this will help them get rich.

"With reference to the caption subject, we wish you inform that it has been brought to the notice of SEBI by Central Economic Intelligence Bureau, Department of Revenue, GOI, that certain fraudsters are collecting data of customers who are already into trading either in NSE / BSE and send them bulk messages on the pretext of providing investment tips and luring them to invest with them in their bogus firms by promising huge profits," the email sent by HDFC bank, with 'Subject: SMS message tempting towards investment / trading in stock market' says.

Fake Messages: How HDFC Warned its Customers to Stay Safe?

The bank asked its customers to stay vigilant in order to avoid any such bank or investment fraud. The bank advised its customers to assess the credibility of these messages and calls before giving them access to their money. "In view of the above, we request you to take note of the same and take diligent investment decisions based on your own assessment," HDFC Bank said.