HDFC Bank becomes third Indian company to cross Rs 7 trillion market cap after RIL and TCS

India's largest private sector bank -- HDFC Bank -- has become the third Indian company to surpass the 7 trillion market capitalisation after TCS and Reliance industries. The private lender on Friday touched Rs 7,00,252 crore market cap, in turn surpassing the 7 trillion figure for the first time.

Currently, Reliance Industries with a market cap of Rs 9,39,463.36 crore, is the country's largest company followed by Tata Consultancy Services at Rs 8,25,168.16 crore.

At 11.25 a.m., HDFC Bank was trading at Rs 1,278.90 a share, up by 0.41 per cent.