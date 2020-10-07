Your jobs, increments, bonuses, promotions are secure: HDFC Bank CEO Aditya Puri to employees

Image Source : FILE PHOTO HDFC Bank CEO and MD Aditya Puri has assured employees that their jobs, increments, bonuses and promotions are secure.

Aditya Puri, HDFC Bank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director, in an attempt to boost the morale of its employees, assured them that their jobs, bonuses and increments are secure.

Amid the pandemic, when businesses across the world are exploring new ways to work, Puri's statement has come as a sigh of relief for lakhs of its employees. Aditya also added that the bank is doing well, has sufficient capital. Puri further mentioned that the bank may put before strong figures in the recently ended July-September quarters and more to come.

According to Mint, Aditya Puri reached out to employees in a video message saying, "Not only are your jobs secure, your increment is also secure. Your bonus and your promotion are secure."

"The bank is doing well. We have all the capital that we need. Our portfolio is not under strain. We are aggressively using our distribution and technology advantage," Puri added.

Last week, Aditya Puri said the lender's business is returning to pre-COVID levels and full normalcy is expected to be restored soon.

Launching the second edition of the bank's 'Festive Treats' offers, Puri also urged customers to shake off the gloom and return to the buying mode.

"COVID has created hassles in all our lives, we have to stay with it for some time. But we have to change the environment and this state of mind.

Our endeavour is how to change this."

"As COVID has come, it also has to go one day and in any case, the whole world has to learn to live with this. You choose how to live with it, either complain or adjust by being safe and adapting to the situation," he said.

Puri said business is getting back to normal now and going forward it will be fully back to pre-COVID levels.

Through the 'Festive Treats' platform, customers can avail special deals on all banking products -- from loans to credit cards -- as well as more than 1,000 offers from leading merchants across product categories. Besides, it has over 2,000 hyperlocal offers to cater to semi-urban and rural areas.

(With inputs from PTI)

ALSO READ | Amazon India partners IRCTC to offer reserved train ticket bookings

ALSO READ | India emerges global leader with 41 million real-time financial transactions in a day

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage