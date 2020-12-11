Govt buys 368.7 lakh ton kharif paddy so far at MSP for Rs 69,612 crore

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Out of the total purchase of 368. 70 lakh tonnes, Punjab alone has contributed 202. 77 lakh tonnes, which is 54. 99 per cent of total procurement.

Paddy procurement in the ongoing kharif marketing season at MSP has so far increased by 22.5 per cent to 368.7 lakh tonnes, valued at Rs 69,612 crore.

In the ongoing kharif marketing season (KMS) 2020-21, the government continues to procure kharif 2020-21 crops at its MSP (minimum support price) from farmers, an official statement said on Friday.

The marketing season starts from October.

Paddy procurement for kharif 2020-21 is continuing smoothly in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Kerala, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Bihar.

The Food Corporation of India and state agencies have purchased 368.7 lakh tonnes of paddy up to December 10 as against purchase of 300.97 lakh tonnes in the corresponding period last year.

"About 39.92 lakh farmers have already been benefited from the ongoing KMS procurement operations with MSP value of Rs 69,611.81 crore," the statement said.

Out of the total purchase of 368. 70 lakh tonnes, Punjab alone has contributed 202. 77 lakh tonnes, which is 54. 99 per cent of total procurement.

Procurement operations of seed cotton (Kapas) under MSP is going on smoothly across various states. "Till December 10, a quantity of 45,53,977 cotton bales valuing Rs 13,322. 58 crore has been procured benefiting 8,87,517 farmers," the statement said.

