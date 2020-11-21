Govt okays 28 projects in 10 states, likely to create over 10,000 jobs

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Govt okays various projects to generate employement opportunities. (Representational image)

As many as 28 projects spread over 10 states were approved under the CEFPPC Scheme during the Inter-Ministerial Approval Committee (IMAC) meeting that took place on Saturday. The projects are likely to generate employment for nearly 10,000 people. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development and Food Processing Industries, Narendra Singh Tomar.

Govt approves 28 projects across 10 states to generate employement

These 28 projects will create a processing capacity of 1,237 MT per day and are spread across the states of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam and Manipur.

The projects also include 6 in the northeastern states at a cost of Rs 48.87 crore supported with a grant of Rs 20.35 crore by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

The projects will cost Rs 320.33 crore and will be supported with a grant of Rs 107.42 crore by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Narendra Singh Tomar chaired the IMAC meeting through video conference to consider the projects under the scheme of Creation or Expansion of Food Processing and Preservation Capacities (CEFPPC) under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sampada Yojana (PMKSY) for necessary grants-in-aid.

His deputy Rameswar Teli was also present in the meeting. Promoters of the scheme attended the meeting virtually.

Latest Business News