March GST collection slips to Rs 97,597 crore, over Rs 1.05 lakh crore lower than February

Govt collects Rs 97,597 crore from GST in March: Finance Ministry

Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in March stood at Rs 97,597 crore, lower than over Rs 1.05 lakh crore collected in February. Of the total Rs 97,597 crore revenue, the central GST stood at Rs 19,183 crore, state GST at Rs 25,601 crore and integrated GST at Rs 44,508 crore, which included Rs 18,056 crore collected on imports, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday. The total number of GSTR-3B returns filed up to March 31, 2020 is 76.5 lakh.

February was the fourth consecutive month when collections crossed Rs 1 lakh crore. Central GST mop-up for March stood at Rs 19,183 core as against Rs 20,569 crore in February.

The revenue department had in January reset the target for GST collections to Rs 1.15 lakh crore for February and Rs 1.25 lakh crore March. The targets were earlier Rs 1.1 lakh crore for each month.