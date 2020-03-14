Google to offer paid leaves to employees who can't work due to coronavirus

Google sets up funds for employees to avail them paid leaves who have been infected or qurantined due to COVID 19.

Google has set up funds to avail paid sick leaves to those employees or hired on a contract basis who are unable to work due to coronavirus symptoms or either has been quarantine.

First COVID 19 case in Google's Bengaluru office

Google's Bengaluru office on Friday issued a statement asking its Bangalore office employees to work from home after one worker tested positive for coronavirus.

"The employee has been on quarantine since then, and we have asked colleagues who were in close contact with the employee to quarantine themselves and monitor their health," Google said in a statement.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home from tomorrow. We have taken & will continue to take necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials," Google said.

Karnataka Health Department officials said on Thursday the 26-year old man -- the Google employee --, who had returned from Greece, has tested positive for coronavirus, PTI reported.

Coronavirus Helpline in India Helpline Number Helpline Email ID +91-11-23978046 ncov2019@gmail.com

