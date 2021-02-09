Image Source : PTI (FILE) Good News! Modi government relaxes rules for family pension to disabled survivors

In a welcome move, the Modi government has ordered for relaxing norms for family pension to disabled surviving child/sibling of a deceased government employee. The latest order means that he/she will receive the pension by liberalising the income criteria of eligibility for family pension under the CCS (Pension) Rules, 1972. The order was issued by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare.

Union minister Jitendra Singh said that a child/sibling of a deceased government servant or pensioner, who is suffering from a mental or physical disability, shall be eligible for family pension for life, if his/her overall income, other than family pension, is less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate which is 30 per cent of the last pay drawn by the deceased.

Singh said that necessary instructions have been given to liberalise the income criteria. The relaxation is granted for family pension to disabled survivors as they require medical care and financial assistance.

Currently, a member of the family, including a child/sibling suffering from a disability, is deemed to be earning his livelihood, if his/her income from sources other than family pension, is equal to or more than the minimum family pension. The minimum family pension is Rs 9,000 and the Dearness Relief admissible thereon.

In the case of a child/sibling, suffering from a mental or physical disability, who is presently not in receipt of a family pension due to non-fulfilment of the earlier income criteria, family pension shall be granted to him/her, if he/she fulfils the new income criteria and also fulfilled the other conditions for grant of family pension at the time of death of Government servant or pensioner or previous family pensioner. The financial benefits, in such cases, shall, however, accrue prospectively and no arrears for the period from the date of death of Government servant/ pensioner/previous family pensioner shall be admissible.

The financial benefits, shall, however, accrue prospectively and no arrears for the period from the date of death shall be admissible.

Latest Business News