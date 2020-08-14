Gold rate today: Yellow metal price drops, lower than last week’s average

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gold rate today

After recording the steepest single-day price decline in seven years on Tuesday, the gold prices in India further dropped on Friday, as it traded lower on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold for October delivery fell by Rs 452, or 0.85 per cent, to Rs 52,478 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 15,577 lots.

However, the yellow metal for December delivery rose by Rs 525, or 0.99 per cent, to Rs 52,600 per 10 gram in 2,056 lots.

In the international market, gold prices rose for a third straight session supported by a weaker US dollar. Gold was trading 0.66 per cent lower at USD 1,957.40 per ounce in New York.

(With PTI inputs)

Latest Business News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage