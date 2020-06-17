Image Source : FILE Gold Price Today: Gold rises by Rs 18, silver up by Rs 380

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 18 to Rs 48,220 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 48,202 per 10 gram. "Spot gold for 24 carat gold in Delhi was trading marginally up by Rs 18 on steady international gold prices and geopolitical tensions between India and China," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Silver prices also gained Rs 380 to Rs 49,250 per kg from Rs 48,870 per kg on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold was trading flat at USD 1,725 per ounce and silver at USD 17.45 per ounce.

