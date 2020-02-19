Image Source : PTI/FILE Gold price today: Gold rate jumps Rs 462 on global cues, silver soars Rs 1,047

Gold prices on Wednesday jumped Rs 462 to Rs 42,339 per 10 grams in the national capital on positive global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver prices also surged Rs 1,047 to Rs 48,652 per kg, from Rs 47,605 per kg on Tuesday. The yellow metal had closed at Rs 41,877 per 10 grams in the previous trading session.

"Spot gold of 24 karat in Delhi crossed the Rs 42,000 mark, gaining Rs 462 with strong international prices. The strong demand from wedding season and rally in global gold prices pushed spot prices higher for the day," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Besides, gold also witnessed safe-haven buying after Apple Inc warned of missing its revenue forecast in the March 2020 quarter due to the coronavirus outbreak, Patel said.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading higher at USD 1,606.60 per ounce and USD 18.32 per ounce, respectively.

