Gold futures fall 0.93 percent on weak spot demand

Gold futures on Tuesday fell by 0.93 per cent to Rs 40,779 per 10 gram as participants trimmed their positions even as the metal gained overseas. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for April delivery fell by Rs 384, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 40,779 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 2,529 lots.

The yellow metal for June delivery declined by Rs 296, or 0.71 per cent, to Rs 41,361 per 10 gram in 1,196 lots.

Market analysts said the fall in gold futures was mostly in tune with a weak trend overseas.

Globally, gold was trading 1.41 per cent higher at USD 1,594.80 per ounce in New York.

