Gold Rate Today: Gold prices fall again; silver slips to ₹66,000/kg

Gold Rate Today: Gold and silver prices slide again for the second day on Friday amid the COVID vaccination drive across the country. Gold futures on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) contracts were trading lower by 0.24 percent at Rs 49,104 for 10 grams at 09:20 hours. Silver futures fell by 0.75 per cent lower or Rs 503 at Rs 66,145 per kg.

Meanwhile, experts suggest that investors should buy gold on dips towards Rs 49,000 for an initial upside target of Rs 49,500.

"COMEX gold trades little changed near $1,851/oz after a 0.2 per cent decline yesterday. Gold is choppy as support from rising virus cases, disappointing US economic data and hopes of higher US stimulus is countered by higher US bond yields, vaccine progress and continuing ETF outflows,” said Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities told ET.

Gold price varies across India due to excise duty, state taxes, and making changes. In New Delhi, the gold price of 22-carat gold is at Rs 48,350 per 10 gm, while in Chennai it fell to Rs 46,600. In Mumbai, the rate was Rs 48,430 according to the Good Returns website. The price of 24-carat gold in Chennai was Rs 50,880 per 10 gm.

Today 22 Carat Gold Price Per Gram in India (INR) (Source: Good Returns )

Gram 22 Carat Gold Today 22 Carat Gold

Yesterday 1 gram ₹ 4,842 ₹ 4,843 8 gram ₹ 38,736 ₹ 38,744 10 gram ₹ 48,420 ₹ 48,430 100 gram ₹ 4,84,200 ₹ 4,84,300

Today 24 Carat Gold Rate Per Gram in India (INR) (Source: Good Returns )

Gram 24 Carat Gold

Today 24 Carat Gold

Yesterday 1 gram ₹ 4,942 ₹ 4,943 8 gram ₹ 39,536 ₹ 39,544 10 gram ₹ 49,420 ₹ 49,430 100 gram ₹ 4,94,200 ₹ 4,94,300

On Thursday, Gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to Rs 48,860 per 10 gram as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for February delivery declined Rs 445, or 0.9 per cent, to Rs 48,860 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 8,021 lots. In the international market, gold was trading 0.69 per cent lower at USD 1,842.10 per ounce in New York.

