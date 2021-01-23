GoAir 'Republic Day Freedom Sale' offers 1 million tickets starting Rs 859

Image Source : ANI GoAir 'Republic Day Freedom Sale' begins, offers 1 million tickets starting at Rs 859

Airline GoAir has announced the 'Republic Day Freedom Sale' on domestic flights for passengers as part of its ‘Freedom Sale’. In the week-long event, the airline is offering attractive fares for travel across its domestic network. The freedom sale is effective from January 22 to January 29, 2021 and will be valid on one-way fares for travel from April 1 until December 31, 2021 on airline’s domestic network.

The budget carrier claims to offer low fares starting at ₹859 (all-inclusive) and zero change fees. Around one million seats are up for sale on its domestic network at discounted rates.

Bookings opened on January 22 and will continue till January 29. During this period, one can book tickets for travel between January 22 and December 31 and it will have nil change fees until 14 days prior to the departure date.

"Experience the freedom to travel again! #FlyFearless with our Republic Day Freedom SALE at fares starting just ₹859* and enjoy zero change fees!" GoAir tweeted.

Under this sale, tickets booked under the sale period for travel between January 22 and March 31 will have nil change fees until three days prior to the departure date. The sale is applicable on bookings made across all channels. Guests can book their tickets on GoAir’s website or through the mobile app.

Kaushik Khona, Chief Executive Officer, GoAir said, “GoAir explores every opportunity to create memorable experiences for its passengers. The fare sale is our way of saying thank you to our passengers for flying with us and giving us an opportunity to create special moments for them. With this Republic Day freedom sale, passengers can make considerable savings when planning their trips, travel to exotic destinations, explore and create everlasting memories. Providing passengers with experiences that leave a lasting memory is one of the core strengths at GoAir. We are confident that the promotion will be popular with our passengers in India.”

