GoAir appoints Kaushik Khona as new CEO, to replace Vinay Dube

GoAir on Friday announced its new CEO, Kaushik Khona, who will succeed Vinay Dube. It will be for the second time when Khona will take responsibility for the airline's top job. Dube has ceased to be in the employment of GoAir with immediate effect and hence ceases to be the CEO, the budget airline said in a statement.

Khona had served as CEO of GoAir from April 2009 to June 2011.

"The Nominations & Remuneration Committee and the Board met today and have appointed Kaushik Khona as CEO with immediate effect," the statement said. More to follow.

(With inputs from PTI)

