Ghaziabad man loses Rs 1.5 lakh on pretext of Paytm cashback offer

Representational image

A Ghaziabad man has alleged that he was duped for Rs 1.5 lakh on the pretext of a Paytm cashback offer. The victim, named Rajkumar Singh, has registered a complaint with the UP police accusing the online payment company.

Cases of people losing money via unverified offer calls is not a new phenomenon. However, in this case, the victim received a call where the person introduced himself as Paytm Vice-President.

The UP police has registered an FIR naming Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, his brother and company's vice president Ajay Shekhar Sharma, other senior officials under IPC section 420, Section 66D of the IT Act.

According to a TOI report, police has said that they have booked these officials to investigate whether victim's banking details were compromised by the company.

Rajkumar Singh deals in Ayurvedic medicines business who has said that he has been cheated of Rs 1.5 lakh via Paytm cashback offer.

However, Paytm VP Ajay Shekhar denied all the allegations leveled against them terming them false.