How to get free PAN card using Aadhaar authentication: Follow these steps

PAN card can now be applied using Aadhaar card authentication (Representational image)

PAN card is one of the most important document a citizen should have but yet there are millions of people in the country who still do not posses a PAN card. While lack information on how to access it, others don't know the importance of Permanent Account Number (PAN).

So for those who still don't have a PAN card, there is a unique way to get in the shortest time possible.

How to get PAN card free of cost and instantly?

The Income Tax department, the PAN card issuing authority has launched a simple way using which an Aadhaar cardholder can get PAN card instantly and free of cost. This new facility to avail PAN card is according to the Finance Minister Sitharaman's announcement during her Budget 2020 presentation when she said that the government will soon launch new system to issue PAN card on the basis of Aadhaar card authentication.

With the Income Tax department's new facility, one can get PAN card on the basis of Aadhaar Card without filling up the online application form in detail.

How to apply for free of cost, instant PAN card?