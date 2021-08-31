Tuesday, August 31, 2021
     
India's GDP grows 20.1% in April-June 2021, says Govt

New Delhi Updated on: August 31, 2021 18:02 IST
India's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) rose by 20.1 per cent
India's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) rose by 20.1 per cent in the April-June 2021 quarter. (Representational image)

India's GDP (Gross Domestic Product) rose by 20.1 per cent in the April-June 2021 quarter, helped by a low base of the year-ago period, official data showed on Tuesday.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had contracted by 24.4 per cent in the corresponding April-June quarter of 2020-21, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

China has recorded a growth of 7.9 per cent in the April-June period of 2021.

