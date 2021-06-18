Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI Gautam Adani not Asia's 2nd richest any more

Suffering a rout in the stock markets this week, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has lost the coveted tag of being Asia's second richest billionaire. Adani has lost over $12 billion in just four days after concerns over FPI ownership.

Adani's net worth has come down to $62.7 billion from $74.9 billion at the beginning of this week, according to Forbes Real Time Billionaires index.

Chinese pharmaceutical magnet Zhong Shanshan has reclaimed his position of Asia's second richest man after Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

Shanshan's wealth stood at $68.9 billion while Ambani's was at $85.6 billion in the rich list.

Shares of Adani Enterprises, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Ports and Adani Green Energy started falling on Monday after reports on FPI ownership.

