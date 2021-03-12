Gautam Adani biggest wealth gainer in 2021 so far; beats Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Gautam Adani added the highest wealth to his fortune in the world.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Tesla's Elon Musk may have indulged in a see-saw game over the past year to clinch the world's richest person title but none of them added as much as billions to their wealth then Indian businessman Gautam Adani.

The net worth of chairman and founder of Adani Group Gautam Adani, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, jumped $16.2 billion in 2021 to $50 billion.

With such a huge jump in his wealth, Gautam Adani, left behind Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk in net wealth addition. While Musk has added $10.3 billion to his net worth so far, Bezos has seen a downturn of 7.59 billion.

According to a Bloomberg report, all Adani Group stocks except one witnessed a sustained increase in its values.

Gautam Adani has achieved a remarkable milestone amid the Covid-19 pandemic, as he added the highest wealth to his fortune in the world. With this surge in his wealth, Adani is now the 26th richest person in the world.

Adani Group rapidly expanding business

The development comes at a time when the Adani Group is rapidly expanding its footprint in diversified sectors, including airports business and data centres.

Recently, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited announced that Windy Lakeside Investment Ltd, a unit of Warburg Pincus, will invest Rs 800 crore for a 0.49 per cent stake in the company.

Shares of several Adani companies have surged over the past one year amid the pandemic, adding to its Chairman's wealth.

Adani Enterprises' shares have increased over four-fold in the past one year and the stock price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has more than double during the period.

Google Co-founder Larry Page second-highest wealth gainers

Google Co-founder Larry Page is ranked second in terms of highest gain in wealth with a growth of $14.3 billion.

Amazon Inc Founder Jeff Bezos is the richest person on the planet with a net worth of $183 billion, followed by Elon Musk with a net worth of $180 billion.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is the 10th richest person in the world with a net worth of $84.8 billion. So far in 2021, he has added $8.05 billion of wealth.

