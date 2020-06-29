Image Source : INDIA TV Full List of 59 Chinese apps banned in India

Giving a massive jolt to China, India on Monday banned at least 59 Chinese apps including Shareit, Helo, Shein, Likee, WeChat, UC Browser, Club Factory, Weibo, Bigo Live and more. The Indian aggression to hurt Chinese on all fronts triggered ever since 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a stand-off with PLA soldiers in June. Voices had since then been growing to boycott China. In an official notification issued by the Ministry of Information Technology, the ministry said the move is aimed at safeguarding the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace, the Ministry of Information Technology said in a notification.

Here is the full list of Chinese apps that now stand banned in India.

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map

6. Shein

7. Clash of Kings

8. DU battery saver

9. Helo

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup

12. Mi Community

13. CM Browers

14. Virus Cleaner

15. APUS Browser

16. ROMWE

17. Club Factory

18. Newsdog

19. Beutry Plus

20. WeChat

21. UC News

22. QQ Mail

23. Weibo

24. Xender

25. QQ Music

26. QQ Newsfeed

27. Bigo Live

28. SelfieCity

29. Mail Master

30. Parallel Space 31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32. WeSync

33. ES File Explorer

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35. Meitu

36. Vigo Video

37. New Video Status

38. DU Recorder

39. Vault- Hide

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41. DU Cleaner

42. DU Browser

43. Hago Play With New Friends

44. Cam Scanner

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46. Wonder Camera

47. Photo Wonder

48. QQ Player

49. We Meet

50. Sweet Selfie

51. Baidu Translate

52. Vmate

53. QQ International

54. QQ Security Center

55. QQ Launcher

56. U Video

57. V fly Status Video

58. Mobile Legends

59. DU Privacy

