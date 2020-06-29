Full List of 59 Chinese apps banned in India

Monday, June 29, 2020
     
Giving a massive jolt to China, India on Monday banned at least 59 Chinese apps including Shareit, Helo, Shein, Likee, WeChat, UC Browser, Club Factory, Weibo, Bigo Live and more. Here is the full list of banned Chinese apps.

June 29, 2020
Giving a massive jolt to China, India on Monday banned at least 59 Chinese apps including Shareit, Helo, Shein, Likee, WeChat, UC Browser, Club Factory, Weibo, Bigo Live and more. The Indian aggression to hurt Chinese on all fronts triggered ever since 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a stand-off with PLA soldiers in June. Voices had since then been growing to boycott China. In an official notification issued by the Ministry of Information Technology, the ministry said the move is aimed at safeguarding the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure the safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace, the Ministry of Information Technology said in a notification. 

Here is the full list of Chinese apps that now stand banned in India. 

1. TikTok

2. Shareit

3. Kwai

4. UC Browser

5. Baidu map 

6. Shein 

7. Clash of Kings 

8. DU battery saver 

9. Helo 

10. Likee

11. YouCam makeup 

12. Mi Community 

13. CM Browers 

14. Virus Cleaner 

15. APUS Browser 

16. ROMWE 

17. Club Factory 

18. Newsdog 

19. Beutry Plus 

20. WeChat 

21. UC News 

22. QQ Mail 

23. Weibo 

24. Xender 

25. QQ Music 

26. QQ Newsfeed 

27. Bigo Live 

28. SelfieCity 

29. Mail Master 

30. Parallel Space 31. Mi Video Call – Xiaomi 

32. WeSync 

33. ES File Explorer 

34. Viva Video – QU Video Inc 

35. Meitu 

36. Vigo Video 

37. New Video Status 

38. DU Recorder 

39. Vault- Hide 

40. Cache Cleaner DU App studio 

41. DU Cleaner 

42. DU Browser 

43. Hago Play With New Friends 

44. Cam Scanner 

45. Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile 

46. Wonder Camera 

47. Photo Wonder 

48. QQ Player 

49. We Meet 

50. Sweet Selfie 

51. Baidu Translate 

52. Vmate 

53. QQ International 

54. QQ Security Center 

55. QQ Launcher 

56. U Video 

57. V fly Status Video 

58. Mobile Legends 

59. DU Privacy 

