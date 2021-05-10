Petrol, diesel prices hiked after 2-day hiatus. Check revised rates in your city

Image Source : PTI Petrol, diesel prices hiked again

Petrol and diesel prices were up again in the national capital and stood at Rs 91.53 and Rs 82.06 per litre, respectively on Monday. As compared to Sunday, petrol has become costlier by 26 paise while the price of diesel has increased by 33 paise.

Petrol in Mumbai retailed at Rs 97.86 per litre while diesel at Rs 89.17 per litre. In Kolkata, petrol stood at Rs 91.66 per litre and diesel at Rs 84.90 per litre and in Chennai, petrol stood at Rs 93.38 per litre and diesel at Rs 86.96 per litre.

Earlier on Saturday and Sunday, the price of petrol and diesel remains unchanged.

Last week, state-owned Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) renewed insurance cover for petrol pump attendants and LPG delivery boys as it looked to secure its frontline workers against health emergencies.

In a statement, IOC said besides renewing medical insurance for frontline workers, the company will continue to provide ex-gratia assistance to the family of the deceased.

"Standing strong with its frontline workers, IOC has renewed IndianOil Karma Yogi Swasthya Bima Yojana with effect from May 1, 2021."

“The medical insurance will cover more than 3.3 lakh retail outlet customer attendants, LPG delivery boys, tank truck crew, security guards at pipelines etc across the country. These personnel are at the forefront of IOC's endeavour to keep the energy supply lines uninterrupted, despite the pandemic," it said.

