Fuel Price Today: Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 11th day in a row. Check revised rate

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Wednesday increased the price of petrol and diesel for the 11th consecutive day as they continued to adjust retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The price of petrol was increased by 55 paise a litre while that of diesel by 69 paise a litre in Delhi.

Petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 77.28/litre and Rs 75.79/litre respectively in the national capital, according to notifications from state-run Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

On Tuesday, the petrol price was increased by 47 paise a litre while that of diesel by 57 paise a litre and on Monday, petrol prices was hiked by 48 paise and diesel by 59 paise.

While on Sunday, the price of petrol in Delhi was Rs 75.78 per litre after an increase by 62 paise and that of was diesel Rs 74.03 per litre after a raised of 64 paise.

Petrol Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals Today

City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi ₹ 77.28 ₹ 76.73 Kolkata ₹ 79.08 ₹ 78.55 Mumbai ₹ 84.15 ₹ 83.62 Chennai ₹ 80.86 ₹ 80.37 Gurgaon ₹ 75.62 ₹ 75.41 Noida ₹ 78.77 ₹ 78.44 Bangalore ₹ 79.79 ₹ 79.22 Bhubaneswar ₹ 77.67 ₹ 77.12 Chandigarh ₹ 74.39 ₹ 73.86 Hyderabad ₹ 80.22 ₹ 79.65 Jaipur ₹ 84.22 ₹ 83.68 Lucknow ₹ 78.57 ₹ 78.19 Patna ₹ 80.89 ₹ 80.47 Trivandrum ₹ 79.00 ₹ 78.30

Diesel Price in Indian Metro Cities & State Capitals Today City Today Price Yesterday's Price New Delhi ₹ 75.79 ₹ 75.19 Kolkata ₹ 71.38 ₹ 70.84 Mumbai ₹ 74.32 ₹ 73.75 Chennai ₹ 73.69 ₹ 73.18 Gurgaon ₹ 68.25 ₹ 67.96 Noida ₹ 68.99 ₹ 68.62 Bangalore ₹ 72.07 ₹ 71.49 Bhubaneswar ₹ 73.89 ₹ 73.30 Chandigarh ₹ 67.75 ₹ 67.21 Hyderabad ₹ 74.07 ₹ 73.49 Jaipur ₹ 76.66 ₹ 76.10 Lucknow ₹ 68.80 ₹ 68.39 Patna ₹ 73.76 ₹ 73.30 Trivandrum ₹ 73.22 ₹ 72.52

