Image Source : PTI Fuel on Fire! Petrol, diesel prices hiked by 30 paise for second consecutive day | Check revised rate

Fuel Prices Today: Petrol and diesel prices sharply hiked across the metros for the second straight day on Friday. In Delhi, petrol price was hiked by 30 paise and will now cost Rs 86.95 per litre instead of Rs 86.65 per litre.

Diesel prices in the national capital saw an upward revision from ₹ 76.83 per litre to ₹ 77.13 per litre, according to Indian Oil Corporation, the country's largest fuel retailer.

Following today’s rate revision, the petrol prices in Mumbai stood at ₹ 93.49 per litre and diesel at ₹ 83.99 per litre, the highest among all four metros.

Petrol and Diesel Revised Rate (in rupees per litre)

City Petrol Diesel Delhi 86.95 77.13 Mumbai 93.49 83.99 Chennai 89.39 82.33 Kolkata 88.30 80.71 Source: Indian Oil

State-run oil marketing companies (OMCs)-- Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum have increased the retail prices for the second successive day on Friday taking auto fuels rates to record high levels across the country.

Also Read: Petrol, diesel prices soar to record high in Delhi, check new rates

Latest Business News